Jalen Hurts: Eagles QB set to have a 2nd-year jump that’s comparable to Lamar Jackson, Josh Alen

Jalen Hurts is set to flourish in Philadelphia despite reports of the Eagles allegedly clamoring to add an elite quarterback to the roster in the future.

The second-year quarterback has DeVonta Smith, a healthy offensive line, and young, innovative coaches who preach building around a player’s strength. Most quarterbacks improve significantly from year one to year two, and Hurts is no exception, returning to the NovaCare Complex this summer with improved accuracy and velocity.

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the jump quarterbacks likely make in their second year and Hurts is comparable to Lamar Jackson (Bal) and Josh Allen (Buf).

The numbers are more realistic to achieve for the other three quarterbacks whose rookie seasons were closer to the average rookie season. Nevertheless, it suggests that Herbert’s skill set has probably not peaked yet despite a strong rookie season, which is very good news for the Los Angeles Chargers and their fans. Naturally, the actual observed second-year jump also depends on the supporting cast. But in that regard, none of the four sophomore quarterbacks has a reason to complain: The Eagles added Devonta Smith and will hopefully have a healthy offensive line. The Bengals added Riley Reiff in pass protection and Ja’marr Chase to the receiving corps. The Dolphins added Tua’s college target, Jaylen Waddle. The Chargers vastly improved Herbert’s pass protection.

That healthy offensive line coupled with a motivated Jalen Reagor, tons of offensive weapons, and a top-10 defense, should give Hurts his best opportunity at securing the Eagles quarterback for years to come.

