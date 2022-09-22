How Jalen Hurts and the Eagles put a dagger in the Vikings’ defense

Going into the Monday Night football game versus the Minnesota Vikings, the Philadelphia Eagles knew that there was a lot of pressure on their quarterback Jalen Hurts to prove himself. It was also up to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to provide him with the tools for success.

Hurts ended up completing 17 out of 20 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown through the air. On the ground, he rushed for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts ended with an 83% completion percentage and a QBR of 108.7.

We can confidently say that it was one of his most complete games as an Eagle.

Let’s go into the film and break down how Hurts was able to slice through the Vikings defense to come out with a dominating win under the lights!

Putting the Dagger in.

The Eagles’ receivers have two clear skill sets: Route running and toughness. DeVonta Smith is a player that prides himself on beating his defender either with his speed or with his route running, and most of the time, it’s both.

On the very first play of the game, the Vikings came out with two safeties over the top with a cornerback covering the outside receiver.

In order to see what responsibility the safety has over the top, the Eagles run the ‘dagger’ concept.

Will the safety play a blanket defense and remain in the deep half of the field, or will he step up and help underneath?

This play and drive pretty much sets up the entire game for the Eagles offense. With the safety still stepping up to help the underneath, this left only one safety on the other side of the field against a dangerous trips bunch. This is where it starts to get interesting.

Attacking two-deep coverage.

There are several ways to attack a cover 2/4 defense. You can put pressure on one of the safeties (which we will get to later on), or the easiest concept may be the hardest throw for a quarterback, which is attacking in between the zones.

This is difficult because of the anticipation it takes and the tight window that the quarterback has. What made this a great game for Hurts was how he was just so automatic when attacking it.

Story continues

Hurts could have gone for the easier throw, to AJ Brown on the left side, but instead he wanted to ensure the first down by putting the ball beyond the sticks.

Going up two touchdowns.

Now getting back to the ‘dagger’ concept and how the safety was stepping up to help underneath…

The Eagles did a great job recognizing and then exposing this at the right time, which ended up putting them up by two touchdowns.

It was nearing the end of the first quarter and the Eagles came out in a 3×1 formation. On the single side, they had Brown attack his safety over the middle of the field.

After the game, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that safety Camryn Bynum should have stayed deep with Watkins, but instead covered the breaking route by tight-end Dallas Goedert.

Goedert was already 2-for-2 at that point in the game where he was attacking the left-intermediate part of the field.

This is why it’s important for the Eagles to remain patient. They continued to attack the underneath and middle of the field which created tendencies by the safeties over the top.

Taking the safety stepping up into consideration, once you put the fastest guy on the field (Quez Watkins) on a go-route, it was a destined to work.

This is what happens when you take what the defense gives you.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire