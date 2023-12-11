Jalen Hurts: Eagles have to be better, it starts with me as a leader

The Eagles have fallen from the favorites to win home-field advantage in the NFC to a risk of starting the playoffs on the road as a wild card team, and quarterback Jalen Hurts knows something has to change.

Hurts says he's taking personal responsibility as the Eagles' leader for seeing to it that they play a lot better than they have in the last two weeks, when they've been blown out by the 49ers and Cowboys, the two teams that are their greatest threat in the NFC playoff race.

“We all have to be better,” Hurts said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “That starts with me. That starts with me as a quarterback. That starts with me as a leader. The tone that I set. And so I embrace that challenge.”

Hurts acknowledged that his lost fumble against the Cowboys was costly.

"I have to do a better job of protecting the ball and creating that energy for us. I just have to be better with that," Hurts said.

The good news for the Eagles is they have four very winnable games remaining, starting next Monday night at Seattle and then two games against the Giants sandwiching one against the Cardinals. Win those four and the Eagles win the NFC East no matter what the Cowboys do. Hurts aims to ensure that Philadelphia takes care of business.