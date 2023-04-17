Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree on 5-year, $255 million contract extension

Barry Werner
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have come to an agreement on a massive contract extension.

The Super Bowl runners-up and their quarterback are in agreement on an extension that is worth a stunning $255 million over five years.

That’s a lot of green to remain in green.

Hurts was 14-1 as a starter for the Eagles in 2022.

