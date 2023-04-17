Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree on 5-year, $255 million contract extension

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have come to an agreement on a massive contract extension.

The Super Bowl runners-up and their quarterback are in agreement on an extension that is worth a stunning $255 million over five years.

That’s a lot of green to remain in green.

Keeping the main thing in Philly. We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.@JalenHurts | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/etgYG5rSpf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 17, 2023

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

Hurts was 14-1 as a starter for the Eagles in 2022.

