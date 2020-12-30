Jalen Hurts draws lofty comparison from Ron Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team and its head coach, Ron Rivera, will get their first up-close look at Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Rivera has seen plenty of Hurts on tape from his other performances this season, and today made a pretty lofty comparison.

"Honestly, he does remind me of Russell Wilson. He really does," said Rivera. "I think that bodes well for who he's going to be as a football player in this league."

Hurts has impressed in parts of his rookie campaign, but Russell Wilson? A pretty strong statement.

It’s not hard to see some similarities for Hurts and Wilson. They are both capable of making plays with their legs, and also on the shorter side of your prototypical NFL quarterback (6’1” for Hurts, 5’11” for Wilson).

Rivera went on to say the Football Team had their eye on Hurts back in April during the 2020 NFL Draft.

"[Hurts was] a guy that coming out that we liked, because he's a veteran savvy guy," Rivera said. "He played a lot of football in college, and he played it successfully. There were some big games that he handled very well."

Hurts was the 53rd overall pick in April’s draft, and the fifth QB selected. Back in 2012, Wilson was selected even later, 75th overall, and sixth among quarterbacks.

Neither one was drafted to be his team’s immediate starter. Hurts stepped in for an ineffective Carson Wentz during the Eagles’ Week 13 loss to the Packers. When Wilson was drafted, he was behind Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson, both of whom he outperformed in the preseason to win the job, and the rest is history.

Rivera certainly has seen plenty of Wilson, despite never playing in the same division. Wilson is 8-2 in his career (counting the playoffs) against teams coached by Riverboat Ron, including a 20-15 win over Washington two weeks ago at FedExField.