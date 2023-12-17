Jalen Hurts downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for MNF vs Seahawks

As losers of four-straight games, the Seattle Seahawks are in desperate need for a win. But their opponent for Monday Night Football, the Philadelphia Eagles, are in a similarly dire situation – at least by their standards.

The Eagles have lost their last two games in blowout fashion. First was a 42-19 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Last week, it was 33-13 to the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia had been the No. 1 seed this whole season, and now, not only are they not in the top playoff spot, they are suddenly behind the Cowboys for the NFC East race.

More bad news for the Eagles could be on the horizon, as starting quarterback Jalen Hurts has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for Monday night.

Eagles are downgrading QB Jalen Hurts to questionable for Monday night’s game in Seattle after his sickness worsened overnight, per a source. Hurts still is harboring hopes of playing Monday night, and is traveling to Seattle separately from the team so as to try not get anyone… pic.twitter.com/fdtOTgRWUR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2023

Needless to say, should Hurts not be available to play, it will be a huge advantage for the Seahawks and their struggling defense. Unfortunately, Seattle is dealing with quarterback health issues of their own as well.

Geno Smith missed last week against the 49ers with a groin injury. Despite getting round-the-clock treatment, his status for Monday night is up in the air as well.

Philadelphia’s back up is former Oregon Duck legend Marcus Mariota. So Monday Night Football could very well be Marcus Mariota vs Drew Lock, as both teams are fighting for their postseason goals.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire