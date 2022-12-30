Jalen Hurts doubtful vs. Saints on final Eagles injury report, Alvin Kamara will play

The final Week 17 injury report is here ahead of Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, and there will be absences on both sides. Each team is feeling the grind of a long, 18-week regular season.

But the biggest news concerns Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), who was listed as doubtful to play after being limited this week with a sprained throwing shoulder. Few players with the “doubtful” designation actually suit up on Sundays, so there’s a very real possibility that he won’t be able to join his team for this game. Philadelphia also ruled out stud right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and starting cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe).

Back to New Orleans. The Saints preemptively ruled out three players for this game, including starting free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle), plus reserve running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Five other Saints players are questionable, though, so we’ll be watching out for updates on their status. One player who will be on the field is superstar running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) who missed two days of practice attending to a personal issue. Here’s the full and final Week 17 injury report:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) DNP Limited Limited Doubtful RT Lane Johnson (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out CB Avonte Maddox (toe) DNP DNP DNP Out RB Miles Sanders (knee) DNP Limited Full WR A.J. Brown (knee) Limited Limited Full DT Jordan Davis (concussion) Limited Full Full DT Linval Joseph (illness) N/A DNP Full DT Fletcher Cox (rest) N/A Limited Full LG Landon Dickerson (rest) N/A Limited Full DE Brandon Graham (rest) N/A Limited Full C Jason Kelce (rest) N/A Limited Full RG Isaac Seumalo (rest) N/A Limited Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Kaden Elliss (hand) Full Full Full S Justin Evans (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited Questionable RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal) DNP DNP Full CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Limited Limited Limited Questionable S Marcus Maye (shoulder) DNP DNP DNP Out WR Chris Olave (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable LG Andrus Peat (ankle) DNP DNP DNP Out RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) DNP Limited Full RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP DNP DNP Out LB Pete Werner (hamstring) Limited Limited Limited Questionable LB Chase Hansen (knee) N/A N/A Full Questionable

