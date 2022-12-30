Jalen Hurts doubtful vs. Saints on final Eagles injury report, Alvin Kamara will play
The final Week 17 injury report is here ahead of Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, and there will be absences on both sides. Each team is feeling the grind of a long, 18-week regular season.
But the biggest news concerns Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), who was listed as doubtful to play after being limited this week with a sprained throwing shoulder. Few players with the “doubtful” designation actually suit up on Sundays, so there’s a very real possibility that he won’t be able to join his team for this game. Philadelphia also ruled out stud right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and starting cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe).
Back to New Orleans. The Saints preemptively ruled out three players for this game, including starting free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle), plus reserve running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Five other Saints players are questionable, though, so we’ll be watching out for updates on their status. One player who will be on the field is superstar running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) who missed two days of practice attending to a personal issue. Here’s the full and final Week 17 injury report:
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)
DNP
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
RT Lane Johnson (groin)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Avonte Maddox (toe)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Miles Sanders (knee)
DNP
Limited
Full
WR A.J. Brown (knee)
Limited
Limited
Full
DT Jordan Davis (concussion)
Limited
Full
Full
DT Linval Joseph (illness)
N/A
DNP
Full
DT Fletcher Cox (rest)
N/A
Limited
Full
LG Landon Dickerson (rest)
N/A
Limited
Full
DE Brandon Graham (rest)
N/A
Limited
Full
C Jason Kelce (rest)
N/A
Limited
Full
RG Isaac Seumalo (rest)
N/A
Limited
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LB Kaden Elliss (hand)
Full
Full
Full
S Justin Evans (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal)
DNP
DNP
Full
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Chris Olave (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LG Andrus Peat (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)
DNP
Limited
Full
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Pete Werner (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Chase Hansen (knee)
N/A
N/A
Full
Questionable