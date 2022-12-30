Jalen Hurts doubtful vs. Saints on final Eagles injury report, Alvin Kamara will play

John Sigler
·2 min read

The final Week 17 injury report is here ahead of Sunday’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles, and there will be absences on both sides. Each team is feeling the grind of a long, 18-week regular season.

But the biggest news concerns Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder), who was listed as doubtful to play after being limited this week with a sprained throwing shoulder. Few players with the “doubtful” designation actually suit up on Sundays, so there’s a very real possibility that he won’t be able to join his team for this game. Philadelphia also ruled out stud right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and starting cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe).

Back to New Orleans. The Saints preemptively ruled out three players for this game, including starting free safety Marcus Maye (shoulder) and left guard Andrus Peat (ankle), plus reserve running back Dwayne Washington (illness). Five other Saints players are questionable, though, so we’ll be watching out for updates on their status. One player who will be on the field is superstar running back Alvin Kamara (quadricep) who missed two days of practice attending to a personal issue. Here’s the full and final Week 17 injury report:

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder)

DNP

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

RT Lane Johnson (groin)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Miles Sanders (knee)

DNP

Limited

Full

WR A.J. Brown (knee)

Limited

Limited

Full

DT Jordan Davis (concussion)

Limited

Full

Full

DT Linval Joseph (illness)

N/A

DNP

Full

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

N/A

Limited

Full

LG Landon Dickerson (rest)

N/A

Limited

Full

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

N/A

Limited

Full

C Jason Kelce (rest)

N/A

Limited

Full

RG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

N/A

Limited

Full

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LB Kaden Elliss (hand)

Full

Full

Full

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

RB Alvin Kamara (quadricep/personal)

DNP

DNP

Full

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Chris Olave (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LG Andrus Peat (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RT Ryan Ramczyk (illness)

DNP

Limited

Full

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

N/A

N/A

Full

Questionable

 

