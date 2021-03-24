Jalen Hurts displaying improved release while working with QB coach Quincy Avery
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Working the details with @JalenHurts ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/bmTzHzwdb1
— quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) March 23, 2021
The Eagles added a backup quarterback to the roster on Tuesday when they inked former Super Bowl MVP, Joe Flacco, to a one-year deal.
As the Eagles now look towards the NFL draft, their presumed starter for 2021 has been putting in the work.
Hurts has been working with his personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery this offseason and the improvement to details and footwork are visible.
During recent workouts with Avery where footage has been released, Hurts has displayed an improved release and throwing motion that should have Eagles supporters excited for the upcoming season.
I don’t care what the critics say.. I’m excited for year 2 with Jalen Hurts. pic.twitter.com/9eCSIw8xla
— 🏈 Kelly (@football_kelly) March 24, 2021
The Eagles hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and could be in the market for a receiver or tight end, Kyle Pitts.
Two of the top wideouts in the draft class, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, were teammates of Hurts at Alabama.
List
Updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles salary cap situation after first week of free agency
Related
Joe Flacco's contract with the Eagles is a 1-year, $3.5M deal worth $7.5M with incentives
Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with QB Joe Flacco
Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett
Watch: Excited Jonathan Gannon welcomes Anthony Harris to the Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles land the top WR in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft 3.0