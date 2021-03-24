Jalen Hurts displaying improved release while working with QB coach Quincy Avery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles added a backup quarterback to the roster on Tuesday when they inked former Super Bowl MVP, Joe Flacco, to a one-year deal.

As the Eagles now look towards the NFL draft, their presumed starter for 2021 has been putting in the work.

Hurts has been working with his personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery this offseason and the improvement to details and footwork are visible.

During recent workouts with Avery where footage has been released, Hurts has displayed an improved release and throwing motion that should have Eagles supporters excited for the upcoming season.

The Eagles hold the No. 6 overall pick in the draft and could be in the market for a receiver or tight end, Kyle Pitts.

Two of the top wideouts in the draft class, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, were teammates of Hurts at Alabama.

List

Updated look at the Philadelphia Eagles salary cap situation after first week of free agency

Related

Joe Flacco's contract with the Eagles is a 1-year, $3.5M deal worth $7.5M with incentives

Philadelphia Eagles agree to deal with QB Joe Flacco

Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett

Watch: Excited Jonathan Gannon welcomes Anthony Harris to the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles land the top WR in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft 3.0

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Philadelphia Eagles reach one-year deal with QB Joe Flacco

    Joe Flacco is headed to the NFC East.

  • Philadelphia Eagles sign Super Bowl MVP as backup QB

    Joe Flacco's journey since leaving Baltimore continues with a third stop. After Denver and the New York Jets, he is now a Philadelphia Eagle.

  • Philadelphia Eagles land the top WR in Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft 3.0

    Mel Kiper released his Mock Draft 3.0 and he has the Eagles drafting Ja'Marr Chase out of LSU

  • Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett

    Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett

  • Darius Leonard: I’m looking forward to being Carson Wentz’s teammate

    Back when linebacker Darius Leonard burst on the scene as a rookie in 2018, a pair of his 7.0 sacks came at the expense of Carson Wentz. Now the two men will play for the same side, as the trade sending Wentz from Philadelphia to Indianapolis became official last week. In a Wednesday interview with [more]

  • Surtain shows off speed on Alabama's competitive pro day

    Patrick Surtain II used Alabama's first of two pro days on Tuesday to show he deserves to be considered at the top of his school's extremely competitive class of draft picks. Rated as the top cornerback in the draft, Surtain posted unofficial times of 4.42 and 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash before NFL scouts and coaches at Alabama's indoor practice facility. While wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris were observers for the workout, Surtain and quarterback Mac Jones were busy.

  • WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: 5 matches worth watching on Wednesday

    Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed are playing some must-watch matches at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Wednesday.

  • 2021 NFL draft buzz: Panthers don’t view Mac Jones as a top-10 pick

    Joe Person at the Athletic reports that they don't view him as a top-10 kind of a draft pick.

  • Report: Washington has shown interest in Patriots’ WR N’Keal Harry

    Though he has struggled in the NFL, Washington has reportedly shown interest in the Patriots' former first-round WR N'Keal Harry.

  • Dolphins newcomer Will Fuller eager to disprove doubters

    Receiver Will Fuller says he's excited to play in 16 games in the 2021 season for the Miami Dolphins. Fuller will miss the opener to complete a six-game suspension for using performance enhancers. “I wanted to take a one-year deal to prove my worth in the league,” Fuller said Tuesday.

  • Scientists find a new way to map darker parts of the cosmic web

    For the first time, scientists have mapped a part of the cosmic web connecting galaxies without using the light of bright galaxies known as quasars.Why it matters: The method paves the way for future experiments that may allow scientists to unmask other darker parts of the cosmos and piece together what the early universe may have looked like.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they did: The scientists behind the new study used the MUSE instrument on a telescope in Chile to capture the light of galaxies connected by the cosmic web of gas filaments spread through the universe.The light captured as part of this study — accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics — was emitted by galaxies about 2 billion years after the Big Bang."We think that the light we are seeing comes mainly from young galaxies, each containing millions of times fewer stars than our own Milky Way," one of the authors of the study Joop Schaye said in a statement."Such tiny galaxies were likely responsible for the end of the cosmic 'dark ages', when less than a billion years after the Big Bang, the universe was illuminated and heated by the first generations of stars."The study also suggests these small galaxies helped spur on the evolution of the universe not long after it formed.Background: Typically, scientists study the cosmic web by using bright quasars that effectively act as nodes, lighting up the gas of the web, making it visible to specialized instruments.However, quasars are relatively rare, making this kind of study using dimmer light emitted by other, more plentiful galaxies intriguing for researchers mapping the cosmic web.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tobias Harris comes up big late as Sixers hold off Warriors

    The way his Philadelphia 76ers are winning, coach Doc Rivers sees no reason to discuss the trade deadline. Tobias Harris hit a go-ahead jumper with 3:44 to play, scored another basket on the next possession and finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds to help the Sixers hold off the Golden State Warriors 108-98 on Tuesday night. “My attitude is not to get the highlights, get the praise, it’s to get the win,” Harris said.

  • Former Eagles DE Vinny Curry visiting the New York Jets in free agency

    The New York Jets are interested in signing former Eagles defensive end, Vinny Curry

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m a huge Tua fan”

    Ryan Fitzpatrick was not happy to be benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa last season in Miami, but Fitzpatrick thinks highly of his former teammate. Now with Washington, Fitzpatrick told Ross Tucker that Tagovailoa has all the tools to become a great NFL quarterback. “I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they [more]

  • F1: Max Verstappen will be Lewis Hamilton’s ‘main competitor’ this season, says Jenson Button

    Dutch-Belgian finished third in last year’s standings but is the most likely driver to dethrone the champion, according to Button

  • Dems Call for Eliminating Filibuster to Pass Gun Legislation in Wake of Mass Shootings

    A number of Democrats have made renewed calls to eliminate the filibuster and pass new gun control legislation in the wake of a week which saw two mass shootings in the United States. On March 16, eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, including six Asian women. Six days later, ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in Boulder, Colo. Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Representative Jason Crow (Colo.), Representative David Cicilline (R.I.), and Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Malcolm Kenyatta have used the shootings to call for an end the 60-vote threshold required to pass most legislation in the Senate. “Things won’t get better until Democrats get rid of the filibuster and finally pass gun safety legislation that a huge majority of Americans support,” Warren wrote in a tweet. “What are we waiting for – another tragedy?” Democrats have used the deadly shootings to call for an end to the filibuster, claiming it would be impossible to get the ten Republican votes that would be required to pass new gun restrictions in the Senate, such as background check expansion and gun bans that President Biden has supported. “The United States Senate should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said Tuesday in a public address one day after the shooting in Colorado. “We need to act. We should also ban assault weapons in the process.” On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446, which would reform the gun background-check system. While the bill is likely to pass through the committee and receive a vote in the Senate, it is expected to fail to reach the 60 votes required to move forward. If the filibuster were replaced with a simple majority threshold instead, Democrats would be empowered to pass legislation without GOP support — as long as the party remained united — as Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote in the evenly divided Senate. However, a number of Democrats have positioned themselves against ending the filibuster, including Senators Joe Manchin (W., Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), both of whom are moderates who hold critical votes in the evenly divided Senate. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) and Biden have also not been receptive to progressives’ calls to remove the 60-vote threshold. However, Biden and Manchin have recently said they would potentially support “reforming” the filibuster by requiring senators to hold the floor by physically speaking. Meanwhile, Feinstein indicated on Friday that she would support that shift if the Senate is unable to pass new gun control bills. “This month the House passed bills to improve background checks for gun purchases and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, among other key legislation,” Feinstein said in a statement. “Ideally the Senate can reach bipartisan agreement on those issues, as well as on a voting rights bill. But if that proves impossible and Republicans continue to abuse the filibuster by requiring cloture votes, I’m open to changing the way the Senate filibuster rules are used.”

  • Mackenzie Blackwood with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    Mackenzie Blackwood (New Jersey Devils) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/23/2021

  • Big Ten's disastrous men's NCAA tournament continues as No. 2 Iowa gets blown out by No. 7 Oregon

    Oregon scored 56 points in the first half as Iowa couldn't stop the Ducks.

  • What Jared Goff's contract restructure means for his future with Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions would be left with $15 million in dead cap space should they decide to move on from Jared Goff after one season

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.