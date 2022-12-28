Jalen Hurts did not practice Wednesday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did not participate in the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. The Eagles have not ruled out Hurts playing this week as they are one win from clinching the NFC’s top seed.

“Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll continue to see how he progresses throughout the week,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Does he have a chance? Of course he does, because his body just knows how to heal. He’s a freak. We’ll see what happens as the week progresses.”

Sirianni said Hurts is better today than he was at this time last week.

The Eagles also listed right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), cornerback Avonte Maddox (toe) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) as non-participants.

Receiver A.J. Brown (knee) and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) were limited.

