Jalen Hurts & DeVonta Smith give youth football team a moment to remember

Former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter for the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles squad. As he heads into his second NFL season, the team’s front office decided to go out and draft a former teammate of Hurts’, who also just so happened to be the 2020 Heisman winner, DeVonta Smith.

The two college friends, turned NFL teammates, have already shown flashes of their chemistry without having participated in a game together yet.

Whether it be on the field at practice, or even spending time together away from the game, this quarterback-wide receiver duo is close knit.

While they were walking off the field from a recent practice, the two Eagles stars stopped by a group of youth football players who were there to see the practice. Football in-hand, Smith and Hurts threw the ball back and forth with the young group. They were screaming with excitement and even fighting over the ball.

Youth football team goes crazy over catching a football from DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts 😂 Smitty and Jalen love the kids. @JalenHurts @DeVontaSmith_6 (🎥 via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/1m81LbG2Ue — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) August 3, 2021

