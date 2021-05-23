Jalen Hurts details what Devonta Smith brings to Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have their new quarterback in Jalen Hurts, after trading former starter Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. To help Hurts in 2021, the Eagles drafted a former teammate of his from Alabama, wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

They weren’t the only quarterback-wide receiver combination to be reunited through the 2021 NFL draft. Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will get to play with Jaylen Waddle on the Miami Dolphins and Joe Burrow will have former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase on the Cincinnati Bengals.

When speaking with reporters, Hurts told a story of how he and Smith would spend their time away from practice working on their respective crafts together instead of living a typical college lifestyle.

“I look at the late nights that we had in college where there was nothing else to do, we’d go out there and go throw. Or when I hosted him on a recruiting visit to come to Alabama, usually you want to go maybe go on the strip, the college street in Tuscaloosa, or find something to get into, a party or something like that. His head wasn’t on that. He was trying to work when we were in the indoor [facility], late at night, getting work in. So I think that shows the mentality he has and I think he’s bringing all that with him here.”

Hurts also went on to explain how Smith’s presence on the team will lead to competitiveness throughout the team.

“I think about DeVonta and I always tell people the first thing about him, one, the competitor he is. Kind of a stoic guy, kind of like myself in a few ways. But he’s self-driven and bringing someone in like that, it helps. Just the presence of him being here.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Hurts and Smith throughout the 2021 NFL season.