Jalen Hurts on Deshaun Watson trade chatter: “What chatter?”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curtis Crabtree
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Philadelphia Eagles G.M. Howie Roseman said that they are “monitoring” the Deshaun Watson situation in Houston as the team looks to chart a path forward at quarterback after shipping Carson Wentz to Indianapolis this offseason.

Jalen Hurts will get the first chance to seize that job as the Eagles quarterback as he enters his second season with the team. After getting four starts last year, the Eagles are set to give the reins of the offense to Hurts to see if he can capitalize on the opportunity in Philadelphia.

But with Watson’s uncertain future in Houston, the lingering possibility of a different option presenting itself to the Eagles remains. However, Hurts said Wednesday that such things aren’t anything he’s focused on.

What chatter? There’s a lot of chatter that goes on,” Hurts said, via E.J. Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m above it all. I control what I can. I’m here. That’s what I’m doing, going out there and being the quarterback for this team.”

Roseman and the Eagles want Hurts to be the guy. The most valuable asset in football is a great quarterback on a rookie contract and Hurts succeeding would be a massive boost for the team.

“He’s done everything possible off the field and during the spring practices to take the reins, and we want to see him do that,” Roseman said. “This is a big year for any player that goes from year one to year two. So we’re excited to see that, see his growth, and working with the ones.”

Even if the possibility of Watson in Philadelphia lingers, Hurts is going to try his best to show such a move isn’t necessary.

Jalen Hurts on Deshaun Watson trade chatter: “What chatter?” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jags defensive leader Myles Jack likes what he’s seen out of Trevor Lawrence so far

    One of the Jags' team captains, Myles Jack, recently got to give his assessment of Trevor Lawrence, and so far, it appears he likes what he's seen.

  • How impactful was Zach Wilson's absence on Day 1 of Jets Training Camp | SportsNite

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Jeane Coakley dissect Day 1 of Jets Training Camp and how impactful rookie QB Zach Wilson's absence was. The two also discuss rookie WR Elijah Moore and his early impact on this offense. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Hurts shrugs off chatter about Eagles pursuing Watson

    Nick Sirianni kicked off Camp Competition with quarterback Jalen Hurts taking first-team snaps for the Philadelphia Eagles. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

  • Howie Roseman expects Zach Ertz will be on Eagles roster Week 1

    Tight end Zach Ertz reported to Eagles training camp on Tuesday and General Manager Howie Roseman said on Wednesday that he doesn’t expect Ertz to be anywhere else this summer. Ertz’s future with the team became a subject of speculation at the end of the 2020 season when Ertz said that he didn’t know what [more]

  • Terry McLaurin talks after the first day of training camp

    Terry McLaurin spoke about vaccines, Ryan Fitzpatrick and how he got better in the offseason.

  • Ryan Tannehill: I wouldn’t have gotten vaccinated if not for NFL’s protocols

    Ryan Tannehill didn’t leave any doubt about his vaccination status. The Titans quarterback also made it clear he feels the NFL forced his hand. “I’m in the process right now of being vaccinated,” Tannehill said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “The NFL has kind of made it clear what they want it to happen. If [more]

  • Sony's PS5 outstrips predecessor with 10 million units sold since Nov launch

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console has sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor even as the Japanese firm grapples with a global chip shortage. The PS5, which offers cutting edge graphics and faster loading times than the PS4, is in short supply as the COVID-19 pandemic strains global semiconductor supply chains while demand has risen amid a gaming boom with more people staying indoors. "Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating," Ryan said.

  • Bleacher Report has three Longhorns taken in final NBA mock draft

    Bleacher Report's final NBA mock draft of the year.

  • Here’s Where You Can Buy a Surprisingly Hard to Get PS5 Console

    Tired of waiting for the Sony PS5 restock? We found a few retailers that are selling the popular gaming device.

  • Opinion: Lamar Jackson's COVID-induced absence could prompt more NFL players to receive vaccine

    Lamar Jackson could be out for a while after testing positive for COVID-19, and the QB's example might provide a lesson for some Ravens teammates.

  • Miami Marlins trade Yimi Garcia to Astros after evolution into closer in 2021

    The Miami Marlins on Wednesday traded relief pitcher Yimi Garcia to the Houston Astros for outfielder prospect Bryan De La Cruz and right-handed pitcher Austin Pruitt in their second move on the day ahead of MLB’s trade deadline on Friday. Hours earlier, the Marlins traded outfielder Starling Marte and cash considerations to the Oakland Athletics for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo.

  • ‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page To Star in Paramount’s New Reimagining Of ‘The Saint’

    Following the news that he would not be returning for the second season of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page looks to have found his first major starring role since his breakout part in the Netflix series. Sources tell Deadline that Page will star in and executive produce a new, reimagined version of The Saint for Paramount Pictures. Lorenzo DiBonaventura, […]

  • 2 more Cardinals land on COVID list

    OL Shaq Calhoun and WR Rico Gafford are the second and third players to land on the Cardinals' COVID list in training camp.

  • 'Never talking about this sh-- again': Netflix docuseries to examine Malice at Palace

    The "Untold" Netflix docuseries will examine the Malice at Palace, the infamous fight in the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons game in August 2004.

  • Bill Barnwell declares Giants winners of Odell Beckham Jr. trade

    Bill Barnwell has declared the New York Giants winners of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade, but when it comes to the Leonard Williams deal...

  • Report: Jets aren’t likely to budge in Zach Wilson talks

    The Jets are gonna Jet. Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Jets are “not likely to budge” in the standoff with quarterback Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft. Vacchiano characterizes the fight as focusing on offset language. As PFT reported on Tuesday, payment of the signing bonus has become a [more]

  • Alex Wolff says filming Hereditary caused him emotional and psychological damage

    Alex Wolff has gone from former Nickelodeon child actor to indie horror star with his big roles in Old and Hereditary. The latter is a particularly intense watch, with numerous disturbing scenes that include more than one decapitation; it makes Old look tame in comparison. So, it’s not much of a surprise that it was just as intense to film as it is to watch. In an interview with Looper, Wolff talks about getting his first major horror role in Hereditary and he discusses the emotional toll the ro

  • Knicks are exploring all their options ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft | SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley says the Knicks are exploring all options with their 19,21 and 32 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, including packaging picks together to move up or using picks to try to land a veteran player.

  • Tokyo Olympics: US, China no longer have air of invincibility – and that's good

    With unfancied nations no longer have defeatist attitudes against top Olympic countries like the US and China, it can only be good for the Games.

  • Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series director just addressed a puzzling Avengers mystery

    Kate Herron will not return for the second season of Marvel’s Loki series , but the director knows all of the first season’s secrets. After the finale aired two weeks ago, Herron provided answers to a few of our most burning questions. Herron told fans that the key to understanding the multiverse is hiding in … The post Marvel’s ‘Loki’ series director just addressed a puzzling Avengers mystery appeared first on BGR.