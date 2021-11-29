Jalen Hurts dealing with ankle injury that could impact his status for Week 13 vs. Jets

Asked if Hurts is at risk of missing Sunday's game vs. Jets, Sirianni wouldn't say. They'll see how the week goes. Something to monitor this week. https://t.co/7uqBp27tyC — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 29, 2021

As the Eagles deal with the disappointment of Sunday’s loss and start preparation for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets, the team could be without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia’s starter since Week 13 of last season, Hurts has a “sore” ankle according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

On Monday Sirianni told reporters that he’ll have an update on Hurts’ status for Week 13 on Wednesday but he is hopeful the dual-threat QB will be able to play against the Jets.

The Eagles have a Bye in Week 14 after their game against the Jets, and the team could look to rest Hurts for two more weeks.

If Hurts can’t play, Gardner Minshew would make his first start as an Eagle.

