Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay added to NFC Pro Bowl roster

Eagles players couldn't attend the Pro Bowl last year, but they won't have the Super Bowl to keep them occupied this February.

The team announced that quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay have been added to the NFC's roster for this week in Orlando. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, right tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, left guard Landon Dickerson, linebacker Haason Reddick, and running back D'Andre Swift were initial selections, but Brown will not be participating.

Hurts replaces 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after throwing for 23 touchdowns and rushing for 15 more. The rushing scores are tied with Josh Allen for the most in a single season by a quarterback.

Slay will take the place of 49ers corner Charvarius Ward. It is the sixth Pro Bowl selection of his career.