Jalen Hurts and dad Averion attend 76ers-Lakers matchup one day after overtime win

Glenn Erby
·4 min read
Eagles’ All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a quarterback draw with 2:37 left in overtime, and the Philadelphia Eagles moved to 10-1 on the season, defeating the Buffalo Bills 37-34 on a cold, rainy afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, outplaying Buffalo’s Josh Allen down the stretch while rallying the Eagles from a 17-7 halftime deficit for the second straight game.

One night after the huge performance, Hurts and his dad, Averion, sat courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers one trip to the Wells Fargo Center to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid had a triple double (30-11-11), while Tyrese Maxey had 36 points, and 8 assist as The Sixers defeated LeBron James and the Lakers, 138-94.

