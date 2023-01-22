Jalen Hurts credits Eagles' energy and preparation for Divisional Round win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discusses his team's win over the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discusses his team's win over the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.
Here's our game recap from the Giants' embarrassing 38-7 loss to the Eagles.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll made two fourth-down decisions that were questionable and he explained his thought process after their NFC Divisional Round loss to the Eagles on Saturday night.
All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? Hurts' shoulder was fine.
What if someone told you the Panthers wouldn't have to trade up to draft a potential franchise QB this spring? Well, that someone is Daniel Jeremiah.
Saturday will hardly go down as the most memorable installment of NFL divisional round playoffs, but it sets up compelling title game matchups.
The Eagles defeated the Giants 38-7 in the divisional round and here's the national reaction to the win and Nick Sirianni rocking a Dream Chasers chain afterward
Marcus Johansson (Washington Capitals) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 01/21/2023
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury and CB L'Jarius Sneed's nose injury following the divisional-round win against the #Jaguars.
She hangs out on the sidelines. She poses with mascots. And sponsors pay for it. “I always knew that I would be doing something pretty big in the world. I just didn’t know exactly what it would be.”
Here's who experts around the league are predicting to win in the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers showdown.
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Recently, former Saints coach Sean Payton said that his old team wants a mid-to-late first-round pick in exchange for the ability to hire him. The Saints would beg to differ with that characterization. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Saints want a first-round pick and more. Which means another pick, since by [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
Hear what Rob Gronkowski thinks about Tom Brady's upcoming decision on his football future
The candidates for the Patriots' offensive coordinator position each share one common characteristic. As Tom E. Curran writes, if youre not a friend of Bill Belichick's, you need not apply.
A 49ers Super Bowl win could force the sports betting service to make big payments after doubting the No. 2 seed midway through the season.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed what stands out most to him about 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.
Tough week for Brady.
We must start with a conversation about the injury.