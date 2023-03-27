Jalen Hurts contract talks: Eagles’ GM is looking to get a deal done relatively soon

The clock is ticking for Howie Roseman, and the longer the Eagles GM waits to extend Jalen Hurts, the more money owner Jeffrey Lurie will have to shell out.

Philadelphia’s top brass are all in Arizona for the 2023 NFL Owners meetings.

During a brief interaction with Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer, Roseman clarified that he’s looking to get a deal done with his All-Pro quarterback “relatively soon.”

Speaking from the NFL owners meetings, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said the team would like to sign QB Jalen Hurts to a contract extension “relatively soon.” Roseman reiterated multiple times getting Hurts on a long-term deal remains a priority. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 27, 2023

A 2020 second-round pick, Hurts won’t have to worry about a fifth-year option before he can cash out, and 2023 will be the final year of his rookie contract.

Roseman is a disciple of Joe Banner and learned his penchant for signing big-name players to team-friendly deals before the player hits free agency.

If Jalen Hurts is looking “to be one of the two or three highest-paid players (based on average annual value) in the game, then the five-year, $230.5 million that Arizona gave Kyler Murray is likely the basement of any deal, with the five-year, $245,000,000 deal that Russell Wilson signed with Denver as an appropriate ceiling for a quarterback looking to maintain room to upgrade the roster.

