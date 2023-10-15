Jalen Hurts caps 19-play drive with TD, Lane Johnson questionable with ankle injury

It looked like the Jets stopped Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts short of the end zone on a fourth down run in the first quarter of Sunday's game, but replays led officials to overturn the ruling on the field.

Officials found Hurts was not down before the ball broke the goal line and gave the Eagles a touchdown that put them up 7-0. The run was on the 19th play of the first Eagles possession and they covered 91 yards on their way to the end zone.

Hurts was 9-of-12 for 66 yards and he ran four times for 21 yards over the course of the drive.

While the replay review went the Eagles' way, there was less happy news for right tackle Lane Johnson. He went to the locker room with an ankle injury and is called questionable to return.