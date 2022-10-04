Is Jalen Hurts the best QB in the NFC? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses if they are in or out on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being the best quarterback in the NFC this 2022 season.
The "GMFB" crew discusses if they are in or out on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being the best quarterback in the NFC this 2022 season.
Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo believes he took "a big step" during the Week 4 win over the Colts.
Check out some of the top former Alabama players from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackled a protestor who ran on the field during the game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Kenny Pickett's emergence brings new fantasy relevance to the Pittsburgh offense. Denny Carter goes deep on Week 5 waiver additions. (Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
In the first quarter of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Jeff Wilson Jr. showed off his wheels.
An animal rights activist group is making its presence known at U.S. sports events. This time, in painful fashion.
Mistakes at the end of the Jets loss were worse than the second-guessed calls at Atlanta, but Browns coaches deserve criticism for the 2-2 start
The Broncos didn’t practice on Monday. Because they play on Thursday night, the Broncos are required to disclose any injuries, along with whether and to what extent the injured players would have practiced. If there had been practice. If there had been practice, quarterback Russell Wilson would have been limited, due to a right shoulder [more]
Another week, another nightmarish series of injuries across the NFL. Andy Behrens is here to help with some pickups to target to help fill the void.