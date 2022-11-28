Jalen Hurts' best plays from team record-breaking game Week 12
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' best plays from his team record-breaking 157-yard rushing game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Jalen Hurts ran and ran and he ran so much that Green Bay couldn't catch him as he raced his way into Philadelphia's record book. Hurts outran the Packers and he eclipsed all the other fleet-footed Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Eagles' history. “I have a ton of respect for them and their support,” Hurts said about the QBs.
