Jalen Hurts' best plays from team record-breaking game Week 12

Yahoo Sports Videos

Jordan Love’s valiant comeback effort in the wake of an Aaron Rodgers oblique injury fell short against the Eagles, Mike White showed the Jets he should be the full time starting QB with his performance against the Bears and Broncos QB Russell Wilson was yelled at by a teammate as his poor play continued against the Panthers. Plus, there were a lot of weird moments from the weekend including big hats, skunks, brawling mascots and a cat sporting a speedo.