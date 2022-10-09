Jalen Hurts' best plays in 2-TD game Week 5
Watch Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' best plays from his 2-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Watch Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' best plays from his 2-touchdown game against the Arizona Cardinals from Week 5 of the 2022 NFL Season.
Cowboys’ Cooper Rush looks to become the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five career starts.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder.
The Rams had no way to contain the Cowboy defense or LB Micah Parsons
There wasn't much to be happy about from the Rams' performance against the Cowboys
The former Super Bowl champion coach says the Cowboys have a specific formula that is leading to wins.
The Philadelphia Eagles downed the Arizona Cardinals and are 5-0
On the Rams' third offensive play, Dallas' Dorance Armstrong bashed through their offensive line and hit Matthew Stafford. DeMarcus Lawrence scooped up the quarterback's fumble and rumbled into the end zone. “It was a surreal moment,” Lawrence said of his second touchdown in nine NFL seasons.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
The Steelers are 1-4, and they’ve lost four in a row. On Sunday, they were blown off the field by the Bills, 38-3. After the loss, coach Mike Tomlin summarized the current state of the team. “No need to really sugarcoat it, man,” Tomlin told reporters. “We got handled today. We got handled by a [more]
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette had Sunday's game against the Vikings circles. He had visions of making his former team pay for cutting him. But that moment, and the Bears' chance at winning, slipped away on a costly late-game fumble.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Some thoughts after a dominant #49ers victory in Carolina.