Jalen Hurts' best plays from 2-TD game Week 9
Watch all of the best plays made by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from his multiple touchdown game in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Did the Bears get fleeced for Chase Claypool? Not get enough for Roquan Smith? Josh Schrock digs into the post-trade deadline overreactions.
The Eagles got a challenge from the Texans on Thursday night.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.
Ray Guy set the standard for the punter position in the NFL.
The career of 32-year-old Oklahoma State football punter Tom Hutton has come to an end. Find out why.
The Steelers are in unfamiliar territory at 2-6 under head coach Mike Tomlin in 2022. But after trading receiver Chase Claypool to the Bears on Tuesday, Tomlin told reporters on Wednesday that the deal was about adding a draft pick for a player at a position where Pittsburgh feels it has quality depth. “With the [more]
The Chargers will be without both starting receivers on Sunday against the Falcons, and that has led to Austin Ekeler on the verge of an NFL record.
Not only is Baker Mayfield embracing a new role with the Panthers, but he's also doing it with a new look.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
Tua Tagovailoa spoke in dismay about the differences between playing on Soldier Field's grass versus other stadiums.
As the Chicago Bears prepare for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they have some good injury news. Offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins was back at practice as a full participant. He had been limited by a back injury.
Celtics guard Marcus Smart had a lot to get off his chest regarding a report that Ime Udoka is set to become the Nets' next head coach.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games, calling the point guard “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” after the point guard repeatedly failed to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The move comes a week after Irving posted on his Twitter feed a link to the 2018 […]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs.
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.