Jalen Hurts becomes the third Jordan Brand quarterback

It's been quite a year for Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles quarterback found a new level to his game in 2022, becoming an MVP candidate and leading his team to the Super Bowl. He earned a massive new contract, worth $51 million per year in new money.

Now, he has a new shoe deal. Nike has announced that Hurts has become the latest NFL player to partner with the Jordan Brand.

He's also the third NFL quarterback to get a Jordan deal, joining Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Panthers rookie Bryce Young.

The terms haven't been disclosed. Some shoe deals pay out plenty of money. Others have a more limited value, consisting mainly of plenty of free gear.

Presumably, Hurts's contract lands on the more lucrative side of the spectrum. And it's the latest indication that few if any view what Hurts did last year as a fluke. He's firmly part of the new age of NFL quarterbacks, who can do it all — throw, run, and lead.

And win.