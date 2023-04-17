Jalen Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history

Jalen Hurts’ road to being an NFC champion and the highest-paid player in NFL history has been a unique one. After losing the starting quarterback job to Tua Tagovailoa, many doubted his abilities and questioned what his future held. Well, the Philadelphia Eagles have decided that Hurts is their future.

A five-year deal worth up to $255 million with $179.304 million guaranteed is the contract Hurts will be playing under. It also includes a no-trade clause.

The Eagles have their franchise quarterback and didn’t shy away from spending.

Hurts is the first quarterback of the 2020 NFL draft class to receive such an extension. His former teammate and fellow 2020 draftee, Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, was the first to have his fifth-year option picked up.

Eagles and Jalen Hurts reached agreement on a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.304 million guaranteed, per source. Hurts becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history in a deal negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group and Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman. pic.twitter.com/DXG0ZWzsGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2023

