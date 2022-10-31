Jalen Hurts: “Beautiful to see” Eagles adopting his mindset

The Eagles have risen to 7-0, thanks most recently to a systematic dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though the Steelers remain sufficiently dangerous to beat any team at any time, the Eagles emerged with a 35-13 blowout win.

After the game ended, quarterback Jalen Hurts explained that he sees the team adopting his mindset and approach to the constant competitive grind of the NFL.

“I’ve never been one to speak on myself in this way,” Hurts told PFT by phone, “but I really felt the transition of this football team and especially being here in my second year starting, I felt the transition of this football team, and I’ve always tried to have the right mentality approaching games and approaching different situations that may come throughout these experiences and what life may bring you. And I feel like the team is really kind of taking on the same mentality and that’s something that I preach as a leader, and I feel like they really bought into it.

“This is like keep the main thing the main thing, and control what you can. I’m never satisfied as an individual, as a competitor. And I feel like that’s what we’ve taken on as a football team. So when you go out there and play any opponent, the standard doesn’t change. You talk about perfection. Perfection is never attainable, but there ain’t nothing wrong with chasing something you’ll never catch because that’s what it is, we’re chasing some that we’ll never catch. But also, maybe we want to achieve things and do great things in the end. I just feel like we all have the same mentality. That’s what’s allowed us to do what we’ve done thus far, and we’ll do everything together.”

I tried to summarize Jalen’s thoughts. Is he saying that his own attitude has become the attitude of the entire team? That the other guys have bought into the way you view things?

“In short, yes,” Hurts said. “That’s exactly what it is. I think this team has an attitude that is a direct reflection of mine. And the approach is to never be satisfied, and to never waver in any condition or circumstance. And I think that’s what it’s come to be. And it’s beautiful to see.”

The results are also beautiful to see. The Eagles have matched their best start in league history at 7-0; they last did that in 2004, a Super Bowl season. With a win on Thursday night against the Texans, the Eagles will be 8-0 for the first time ever.

Jalen Hurts: “Beautiful to see” Eagles adopting his mindset originally appeared on Pro Football Talk