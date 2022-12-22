Jalen Hurts among a league high 8 Eagles named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is among a league-leading eight Eagles named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia had four first-time Pro Bowlers led by their third-year MVP candidate at quarterback. Six of the Eagles’ eight Pro Bowlers were on the offensive side of the ball, with only Haason Reddick and Darius Slay making it from the defensive side.

Notable snubs include Javon Hargrave (10 sacks) and James Bradberry (#1 graded CB) in all of football, along with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the co-interception leader.

A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

After his latest 100+ yard performance, Brown is currently second in the league with 10 receiving touchdowns and has a new career high for receiving yards in a season is 1,201, surpassing 1,000 for the third time in his four-year tenure in the NFL.

Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Dickerson has allowed just one sack and three quarterback hits all season, according to PFF.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

An MVP candidate has scored 35 total touchdowns, including the single-season record for an Eagles quarterback with 13 rushing. No quarterback in the NFC has generated more touchdowns than Hurts.

Hurts averages 8.2 yards per pass attempt, which is the best in the NFC and second in the league.

Hurts’ passer rating of 104.6 is fourth in the league and second in the NFC.

Lane Johnson

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Johnson owns the NFL record for the most consecutive games and pass plays without giving up a sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s gone almost two years without allowing a quarterback hit.

Jason Kelce

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A future Hall of Famer, Kelce was voted to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance in 12 NFL seasons.

Haason Reddick

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

A first-time Pro Bowler, Reddick has four forced fumbles plus 12 sacks and 19 QB hits. In the team’s game against the Giants, he became the first player in NFL history to post three consecutive 10+ sack seasons on three different teams.

Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders is a first-time Pro Bowler after recording 215 carries for a career-high 1,110 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns through Week 15. He ranks fifth in the league in both of those categories.

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Big Play Slay has been named to back-to-back Pro Bowls with the Eagles for the fifth time in his 10 NFL seasons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire