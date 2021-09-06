Jalen Hurts Among 6 Eagles named team captains for the 2021 season

Two younger Eagles saw their hard work pay off on Monday when head coach Nick Sirianni announced that players picked the 2021 team captains, with both Jalen Hurts (QB) and Alex Singleton (LB) getting nods.

This season, Philadelphia will have six captains: Hurts, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Brandon Graham, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, Singleton, and safety Rodney McLeod.

During Monday’s media availability, Sirianni explained the Eagles voting process.

“Those guys have been great leaders since I’ve gotten here, and they’ve been great leaders in the past,” Sirianni said. “I’m really excited for them to lead our football team. When we talked about roles on the team, that is one of the main roles that they have. Being voted as captain is a big responsibility when your peers vote you as the captain. I’m excited for the challenge that they have ahead and for them to lead our football team.”

The four veterans were expected, but both Hurts and Singleton have done their share of culture-building over the last year and a half as well.

Philadelphia will open the 2021 season on the road at Atlanta on Sunday.

