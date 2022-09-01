Eagles announce their 2022 team captains

The Eagles’ biggest defensive playmaker was rewarded for his leadership on Thursday morning ahead of the team’s practice.

This season, Philadelphia will have seven captains, head coach Nick Sirianni announced: Jalen Hurts, center Jason Kelce, defensive end Brandon Graham, right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, cornerback Darius Slay, and kicker Jake Elliott.

Slay, and Elliott is replacing two former Eagles, Alex Singleton and safety Rodney McLeod.

Philadelphia will open the 2022 on the road against the Detroit Lions.

