Jalen Hurts is already recruiting a potential 2023 free agent WR to Eagles

The Eagles were quiet on the wide receiver front in NFL free agency and if the team doesn’t add a wide receiver in the draft, then the 2023 offseason could provide an opportunity to add a dynamic playmaker.

A.J. Brown is looking for a new deal from the Titans, as the former second-round pick and talented wide receiver is scheduled to make $3.986 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Titans have talked about keeping Brown around long-term, but recently, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts playfully tried to recruit the soon-to-be free agent, but Brown was having none of it.

AJ Brown and Jalen Hurts on the NFL’s recent post 👀 pic.twitter.com/eM9YUyqgTw — Matt (@hurts_szn01) April 1, 2022

Hurts and Brown have a close relationship and the Eagles quarterback had previously said this about the Titans star.

“I tried to recruit him to Alabama. We’ve been very close ever since. He’s one of my best friends.”

Drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, Brown had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns as a rookie.

In 2020, Brown logged 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns but saw his numbers drop in 2021, after the addition of Julio Jones.

In 2021, Brown logged 63 catches for 869-yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 games.

