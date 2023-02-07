Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl LVII: 'I feel like I play the game in a different way'
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discusses how he plays the game ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Aaron Rodgers famously went on an ayahuasca retreat in 2020 that he says helped his football career.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
Peyton Manning easily could've run away from Tom Brady and the Patriots when he was figuring out his post-Colts career, but he embraced the challenge of facing the New England juggernaut.
The Patriots' dysfunction on offense last season apparently included Mac Jones getting on Bill Belichick's bad side by taking matters into his own hands, according to NBC Sports' Phil Simms.
When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right into the general mentality of going [more]
"Just know that we’re working, but with a little bit less visibility on social media and all those other things," Sean Payton said.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
Mitch Trubisky has all the leverage with the Steelers.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
After the Chiefs beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, it was hard to miss people talking about the fact that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would be facing his former team in the Super Bowl. There was less notice paid to the fact that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also has a history [more]
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
Signs continue to point toward 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy undergoing elbow surgery that involves a six-month build-up toward returning to action.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
With news that Keenan Allen could become a cap casualty, here are 4 other receivers in a similar boat who might interest the Bears.
Patrick Mahomes is one of the NFLs best players, but is there anything hes bad at on or off the field? His Kansas City Chiefs teammates had some thoughts.
Belichick joined his former quarterback on the first episode of Brady's podcast since he announced his retirement.
