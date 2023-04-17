Jalen Hurts’ agent Nicole Lynn reacts to Eagles signing the All-Pro QB to a 5-year, $255M contract extension

Matthew 7:7 says, “Ask, and you shall receive, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened”?

Nicole Lynn sent Jalen Hurts a "hail mary" Instagram DM after his college career ended: "Hey, have you picked an agent? If not, I'd love to link." Hurts then signed with her, and Lynn has now made him the highest-paid player in NFL history (5-yr, $255M). Shoot your shot 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1ZrOxeO7oE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) April 17, 2023

Jalen Hurts sought an opportunity to be an NFL quarterback while his agent, Nicole Lynn, just wanted to know if he’d found any representation.

Almost four years later, Lynn is the Pres. of Football Ops. for Klutch Sports, and Hurts is the richest quarterback per year in NFL history after Philadelphia did back up a Brinks trick for the MVP runner-up.

Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal on Monday morning.

The contract includes $179 million guaranteed, with an almost $24 million signing bonus.

Hurts is coming off the best season of his career after leading the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated them.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire