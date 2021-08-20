  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts a late scratch with 'illness' after looking fine in pregrame warmups

Jason Owens
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jalen Hurts was expected to play with the Philadelphia Eagles starters in their preseason game against New England Patriots on Thursday. 

When Joe Flacco took the field with the Eagles starters on their first drive, even the broadcasters were caught off guard. The Eagles addressed the issue shortly after kickoff. Hurts was ruled out of the game due to "illness."

The Eagles didn't clarify what the illness was, leading to speculation over what sidelined their quarterback. They later clarified that it wasn't COVID-19, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

But questions still remained, considering that Hurts participated in pregame warmups and showed no outward signs of feeling unwell. Here he is dancing to music playing over the public address system. 

Here he is running some pregame drills with teammates. And, again — dancing.

The Eagles didn't immediately provide any further details on Hurts' status. Here's hoping whatever's ailing him isn't serious.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Eagles clarified that Hurts doesn't have COVID-19, but questions remain after he looked well in pregame warmups. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories