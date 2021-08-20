Eagles QB Jalen Hurts a late scratch with 'illness' after looking fine in pregrame warmups

Jalen Hurts was expected to play with the Philadelphia Eagles starters in their preseason game against New England Patriots on Thursday.

When Joe Flacco took the field with the Eagles starters on their first drive, even the broadcasters were caught off guard. The Eagles addressed the issue shortly after kickoff. Hurts was ruled out of the game due to "illness."

Participation Update: QB Jalen Hurts will not be playing tonight due to an illness. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 19, 2021

The Eagles didn't clarify what the illness was, leading to speculation over what sidelined their quarterback. They later clarified that it wasn't COVID-19, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

But questions still remained, considering that Hurts participated in pregame warmups and showed no outward signs of feeling unwell. Here he is dancing to music playing over the public address system.

🔥 Jalen Hurts is feeling it with Eagles WR DeVonta Smith out here!!!#Eagles #JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/TByjZeCZ5T — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) August 19, 2021

Here he is running some pregame drills with teammates. And, again — dancing.

This was Jalen Hurts during pregame warmups and looked good



Eagles say he came down with an illness. Joe Flacco started pic.twitter.com/qttV7OG2MI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 19, 2021

The Eagles didn't immediately provide any further details on Hurts' status. Here's hoping whatever's ailing him isn't serious.

The Eagles clarified that Hurts doesn't have COVID-19, but questions remain after he looked well in pregame warmups. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

