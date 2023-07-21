Jalen Hurts is the 5th-highest rated QB in Madden 24
Jalen Hurts has grown leaps and bounds since taking over for Carson Wentz at the end of the 2020 NFL regular season.
Once considered a questionable starter, Hurts has joined an elite company of quarterbacks on and off the field.
Hurts is an MVP candidate, an All-Pro, and now a top five player in the Madden video game series.
Top 10 QBs on @EAMaddenNFL: pic.twitter.com/hcU6556cg4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2023
Hurts landed behind Lamar Jackson (91), Josh Allen (94), Joe Burrow (95), and, of course, Patrick Mahomes, who again made the 99 club.