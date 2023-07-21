Jalen Hurts is the 5th-highest rated QB in Madden 24

Jalen Hurts has grown leaps and bounds since taking over for Carson Wentz at the end of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Once considered a questionable starter, Hurts has joined an elite company of quarterbacks on and off the field.

Hurts is an MVP candidate, an All-Pro, and now a top five player in the Madden video game series.

Hurts landed behind Lamar Jackson (91), Josh Allen (94), Joe Burrow (95), and, of course, Patrick Mahomes, who again made the 99 club.

