Jalen Hurts 4-yard touchdown gives Eagles 21-14 lead

Despite the fumble to end Philadelphia’s previous drive, the club continued to be aggressive and it paid off.

The Eagles have gone back ahead with a Jalen Hurts 4-yard touchdown run, putting them ahead 21-14 with 2:20 left in the first half.

After the quarterback’s fumble, the Eagles called Hurts’ number to open their next possession and he delivered with a 14-yard run to the Philadelphia 39.

A.J. Brown had to turn into a defensive back to break up the next play, which was a deep pass to the left side. But on second-and-10, Hurts hit running back Boston Scott with a quick pass that turned into a 9-yard gain. On third-and-1, the Eagles used their trademark QB sneak to gain 2 yards for a first down.

Kenneth Gainwell took a quick pass 4 yards to open the next set of downs. But Hurts was forced out of bounds for a 1-yard loss to bring up third-and-6. Seeing it as four-down territory, the Eagles handed off to Gainwell for just a 1-yard gain on third-and-6.

On fourth down, Hurts evaded a defender near the line of scrimmage and went down the field for a 28-yard gain down to the 16-yard line.

On third-and-3 at Kansas City’s 9-yard line, Chris Jones stuffed Boston Scott for just a 1-yard gain bringing up fourth-and-2. But defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was flagged for a neutral-zone infraction to give the Eagles a free first down.

On the next play, Hurts walked in for a 4-yard touchdown to put Philadelphia back ahead. It was his second touchdown of the game.

