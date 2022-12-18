Jalen Hurts’ 3 rushing touchdowns lift Eagles to 13-1
The Philadelphia Eagles got a trifecta of touchdown runs from Jalen Hurts on Sunday at Soldier Field and downed the Chicago Bears, 25-20.
It wasn’t a vintage performance by Hurts, who threw for 315 yards but had a pair of passes picked by Chicago.
However, he made up for it with touchdown runs of 22 yards, 1 yard, and 1 yard. The final one came in the fourth quarter after a 68-yard pass to A.J. Brown.
That iced the game.
Justin Fields and the Bears closed within the final score on a 35-yard TD pass but could not get closer.
Fields threw for 152 yards and a pair of TDs. He rushed for 95 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for 2022.
Hurts rushed for 61 yards.