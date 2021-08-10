Jalen Hurd running out of time proving himself to Kyle Shanahan

Time is running out for Hurd to prove himself to the 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers had high hopes for wide receiver Jalen Hurd in 2019 and again last season.

But injuries kept Hurd off the field for each of his first two NFL seasons after the 49ers selected him with a third-round draft pick.

A stress fracture in his back sidelined him for his rookie year. In 2020, he sustained a torn ACL while working on a side field on the first day of camp.

Again, Hurd opened training camp as a player to watch.

But two weeks into training camp, there has not been much to see. The 49ers have eased him back slowly.

Hurd sat out of practice on Tuesday because “he didn’t feel right this morning,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Shanahan said Hurd is now up against the clock to prove he deserves a spot on the 49ers’ regular-season roster.

“I know he’s battling back from a serious injury,” Shanahan said. “We know the potential he has and the upside and how much we think he can help us, but he’s got to show that. And there’s not a lot of time left, but we want to be smart with him.

“I know some things that were bothering him today, so we were smart with him. But hopefully he can get in a groove, where he has a chance to go out there and play some football and give himself a chance to make this team.”

