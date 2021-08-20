49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said more than a week ago that wide receiver Jalen Hurd was running out of time to earn a roster spot and he hasn’t done anything to help his cause since then.

Hurd was a 2019 third-round pick, but he spent his first two seasons on injured reserve and he didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game against the Chiefs. He’s been out all of this week as well with knee issues that will keep him out of this weekend’s game against the Chargers.

“As you guys know, he’s been in and out through most of this, and he’s had some knee soreness,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “He’s got some knee tendonitis, so instead of going one day [on] and having to take three off, we made the decision a couple of days ago to shut him down for the week, make sure he gets at least seven days off. I think it was five days before that, so it’s going to be a little over 10 days.”

Shanahan said he’s hopeful that the rest will allow Hurd to practice next week and play in the preseason finale against the Raiders, but there’s little in the wideout’s history to suggest that he’s a good bet to be a productive member of the 49ers offense this season.

Jalen Hurd out of 49ers practice with knee tendonitis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk