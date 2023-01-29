Jalen Hood-Schifino has a monster first half for IU basketball against Ohio State

Things are going pretty well for the Indiana basketball team against Ohio State in the first half on Saturday.

One of the big reasons why IU leads 46-30 at halftime is freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino's 20 points. Hood-Schifino made 7-of-9 shots from the floor and 6-of-7 from 3-point range. At one point, Hood-Schifino made five straight 3-pointers.

JHS has attempted 5⃣ early 3s.



The freshman has hit all of them. 🔥



@jalenhs x @IndianaMBB

Hood-Schifino is well ahead of his per-game average for points on the season (12.1). His season high is 33 points, which came against Northwestern on Jan. 8.

Will he top that tonight?

The IU record for 3s made in a single game is nine, shared by Rod Wilmont, Robert Johnson and Matt Roth.

Smile if you ended the half with 6 made three-pointers & a fresh career high.



😄

