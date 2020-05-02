Jalen Hill withdraws from NBA draft consideration and decides to return to UCLA

Jalen Hill is no longer planning to make himself eligible for the NBA draft next month. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

UCLA redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Hill has withdrawn his name from NBA draft consideration and plans to remain a Bruin next season, significantly enhancing his team’s frontcourt depth.

The 6-foot-10 Hill established himself as the Bruins’ best post player last season, averaging nine points and a team-leading 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks. His rim-protecting abilities earned him honorable mention Pac-12 all-defensive team honors.

Hill’s return alleviates worries about post depth. In addition to Hill, the Bruins will have forwards Cody Riley and Kenneth Nwuba after Nwuba spent last season redshirting to work on his skill development.

The Bruins are still waiting to learn whether junior guard Chris Smith will return to the team or keep his name in the draft.