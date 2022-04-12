A couple of Chargers exclusive rights free agents signed their contracts with the team on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Donald Parham accepted their tender offers. The Chargers also signed free agent linebacker Troy Reeder on Tuesday.

Guyton played sparingly in three games during the 2019 season, but has taken on a steady role in the offense the last two seasons. He has 59 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns while starting 11 of the 32 games he appeared in over that span.

Parham has played in 30 games over the last two seasons and he has 30 catches for 349 yards and six touchdowns. He ended the 2021 season on injured reserve after suffering a concussion when his head slammed into the turf in a December game.

Jalen Guyton, Donald Parham re-sign with Chargers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk