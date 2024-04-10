Jalen Green thanks Rockets fans for support, vows better results in 2024-25

With Sunday’s heartbreaking overtime loss in Dallas, the Rockets (38-40) were eliminated from 2024 postseason contention.

For a team that went 13-2 in March with an 11-game winning streak, which had pulled them within a game of Golden State for the final Western Conference postseason spot, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

Yet, considering the relatively young ages of many members of Houston’s current rotation, they should have more (and better) opportunities at postseason success in the years to come.

One of those young players is third-year guard Jalen Green, who has broken out in a big way since the All-Star break while drawing Player of the Month consideration in March. Prior to Tuesday’s home finale at Toyota Center, Green took the public address microphone and briefly addressed fans in the building. Among his comments:

On behalf of my teammates, the Fertitta family and the Rockets organization, we appreciate you. I know we fell short of the playoffs this year, but next year is gonna be way better.

Complete video of Green’s remarks can be viewed below.

Houston entered Tuesday with a 26-14 record in home games, good for sixth in the West. It’s the most home victories for the Rockets in a single season since the 2018-19 league year, which featured both James Harden and Chris Paul leading a veteran-laden roster.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire