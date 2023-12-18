Jalen Green hits from way downtown

Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after he was benched for Alabama's Week 3 win over USF.
Henry Weinburg dishes out tips on whom to target and send off in fantasy basketball trade talks.
Jorge Martin dives into how Rachaad White has gone from mid-round draft pick to a key to fantasy playoff success.
Mahomes has previously defended his teammates in public. This time he couldn't hide the frustration on his face.
Washington made multiple miscues against Los Angeles Sunday that are rarely seen on a professional football field.
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
A brutal hit led to an ejection in the Steelers-Colts game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions game.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
With these final five, we have a full rundown of each team's bellwether, so you can ride the ups and downs of the rest of the season with them.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 findings that could just help you achieve playoff success in Week 15.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!