Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher lead Rockets past Pistons

The Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday’s game at the Las Vegas Summer League with a starting lineup comprised of No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham and four players with NBA experience.

But led by Jalen Green, who was the No. 2 pick in the same 2021 first round, the Rockets might have even more young talent. Green, fellow rookie guard Josh Christopher, and big man Alperen Sengun stole the show on Tuesday, leading Houston to a dominant 111-91 victory (box score). Led by those three 19-year-olds, the summer Rockets improved to 2-0 in Las Vegas, while Cunningham and the Pistons fell to 0-2.

Green led all scorers with an efficient 25 points on only 11 shots (54.5% FG), and he adjusted quickly after Detroit frequently doubled and blitzed him to start the game. He also added 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Sengun tallied 21 points (57.1% FG), 8 rebounds, and 4 blocks, while Christopher scored 15 points (50% FG) and dished out a game-high 7 assists.

#Rockets improve to 2-0 in Summer League with a 111-91 win over the Pistons. The duel between the top 2 picks: Cade Cunningham: 20 points on 8-18 FG (4-9 3P), 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, -8 Jalen Green: 25 points on 6-11 FG (3-5 3P), 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-11 FT, +17 — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) August 11, 2021

Alperen Sengun tonight: 21 points on 8-14 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and another 4 blocks. The #Rockets were +22 when he was on the floor. Can't say enough good things about his play. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) August 11, 2021

Second-year forward KJ Martin also made key contributions to Houston’s win with 16 points (50% FG), 6 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. Meanwhile, Cunningham led Detroit with 20 points (44.4% FG) in defeat.

See below for a compilation of highlights and postgame reaction from Tuesday’s game. Houston returns to summer league action on Thursday against No. 4 draft pick Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central in an NBA TV broadcast.

Josh Christopher locking up Cade 🔒 pic.twitter.com/LG6AG4Z5Ar — arian (@arxanii) August 11, 2021

Alperen Sengun is the real deal, folks. I’m flying to Vegas right now gushing from my seat watching him get buckets. Already improved as a shooter and defender. All of the Rockets rookies look great too. Rafael Stone’s draft is looking pretty, pretty good. pic.twitter.com/JQHKTVMxCk — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 11, 2021

