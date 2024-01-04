Jalen Duren rides on Walker Kessler's shoulders in Detroit Pistons' wild loss to Utah Jazz

The highlights have been few and far between for the Detroit Pistons as they march towards the worst record in NBA history.

However, Wednesday night's shootout loss to the Utah Jazz was full of them. The two league bottom dwellers played in one of the highest-scoring games across the league this season, with the Jazz storming back late to force overtime and eventually winning 154-148 to drop Detroit to a measly 3-31 on the season.

Jalen Duren, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, produced the most unexpected highlight of the game and perhaps the NBA season, after finding himself on the shoulders of Utah's Walker Kessler following a dunk at the end of the second quarter.

Pistons center Jalen Duren lands on Jazz center Walker Kessler after a dunk during the second quarter on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Salt Lake City.

GAME STORY: Detroit Pistons go cold late, fall in overtime to Utah Jazz, 154-148

With the Pistons leading 66-60 with a minute left in the half, Duren received a dump-off pass from Cade Cunningham. Duren elevated for his patented, thunderous two-handed slam while Kessler tried to recover and jumped for a block, but was too late and ended up on the wrong side of Duren's poster. Following the dunk, Duren turned on the rim to drop and run back on defense but ended up with both of his legs on Kessler's shoulders like a small child being hoisted on their parents' shoulders for a better view. Duren went for a short ride on Kessler's back before tumbling onto the court.

Jalen Duren was really piggy backing Walker Kessler 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/8jLwkUYLjY — Jazz Clips (@UtahJazzClips) January 4, 2024

It was yet another Pistons highlight that went viral, but this time people laughed at the sheer absurdity of a 6-foot-10 center ending up on top of a 7-foot center during the run of play.

There weren't really any viral clips of the Pistons' ineptitude on the court that have bubbled up as they've stacked up the losses, but instead, it was funny moments like Duren's and positive highlights as the Pistons scored a season-high 148 points in the loss.

Cunningham, per usual, was the one drawing the eyeballs as the Pistons built a lead in the first half. He finished with 31 points and 12 assists and shot 57.1% from the field (12 of 21) while trying to lead Detroit to its fourth win of the season. He played his usual game of attacking the paint off the dribble, getting to his mid-range pullup, and knocking down three 3s for his 10th 30-point game of the season, but his memorable highlight came on an unexpected play from the third-year guard. In the first quarter, Cunningham also dunked on Kessler after he got loose on a drive. Cunningham elevated and dunked over Utah's rim protector with his left, non-dominant, hand to give Detroit a 27-19 lead.

Cade with the POSTER! pic.twitter.com/6baB2LiOry — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 4, 2024

Cunningham's poster was a part of Detroit's hot start that gave them a lead that lasted the entire first half and over 18 minutes of the second half. But the Jazz stormed back in the second half on the back of Jordan Clarkson (36 points) and Lauri Markkenen (31 points) to briefly retake the lead in the third quarter and keep the game tight down the stretch of the fourth quarter.

The game was tied at 132 entering the final minute of regulation, leading to a wild finish that forced overtime in Salt Lake City. It started with a Clarkson pull-up three over Alec Burks at the top of the key with 31 seconds left to give the Jazz the lead. Bojan Bogdanovic, who finished with a team-high 36 points and eight made 3-pointers, answered with a 3 over Kessler at the top of the key to tie the game with 14.9 seconds left.

BOJAN BOGDANOVIC ANSWERS WITH HIS 8TH THREE.



WE ARE TIED!



14.9 left, Jazz ball. https://t.co/IxjMvKRp4U pic.twitter.com/Jw9rv9meyr — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

The Jazz, however, wouldn't go into overtime lightly. On the ensuing possession, Markkenen hit a 3 over Killian Hayes to make it 138-135 with 4.4 seconds left. The Pistons had no timeouts, so Burks raced the ball up the court off the inbounds, cut from the middle of the court to the right wing, bumped Collin Sexton to create space, and elevated for an unbalanced, on-the-run buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.

🚨 LAURI MARKKANEN FOR THE LEAD, BUT ALEC BURKS TIES IT AT THE BUZZER 🚨@DetroitPistons 138@utahjazz 138



WHAT A GAME IN UTAH. WE'RE GOING TO OT.



📲 https://t.co/MZEetu6mK4 pic.twitter.com/k7OgYWYY6e — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2024

The Pistons were outscored 16-10 in overtime to drop their second straight game since snapping the 28-game losing streak against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Pistons' Jalen Duren gets piggyback ride from Jazz's Walker Kessler