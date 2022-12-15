Jalen Duren with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Dunk of the Night: Jalen Duren - December 14, 2022
Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak.
Donte DiVincenzo is in his first season with the Warriors, but already can sense this year's team isn't playing the way they are supposed to.
Steph Curry looked like he was on his way to a 50-point night. And then disaster struck when he injured his left shoulder midway through the Warriors' loss Wednesday night.
Steph Curry and Steve Kerr were irate after a no-call on a 3-pointer in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Former Texas Tech basketball coach Pat Knight reflected on his friendship with Mike Leach on Tuesday.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the [more]
Joakim Noah crashed Tom Thibodeau's press conference ahead of the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the New York Knicks and the two old colleagues had jokes for each other.
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
The star-studded contest at Sierra Canyon High School drew a slew of basketball royalty and celebrities.
Steve Kerr didn't hold back after the critical no-call on Steph Curry in Tuesday's loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Kings now have a chance to go 3-3 on a tough Eastern road trip before returning to Sacramento to open a six-game homestand.
Lineker said he was focused on calling out corruption, regardless of which country was hosting the tournament
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks.
Dansby Swanson went from No. 4 of the “big four” shortstops available on the market to holding all the cards.
Here is a look at the World Cup prize money table and the full list of how much each nation received based on their performance in Qatar.
Chris Russo was highly critical of the Giants' massive 13-year, $350 million contract for Carlos Correa.
Stephen Curry started Wednesday night unsure whether he would play at Indiana because of a sore right knee. The eight-time All-Star, two-time MVP and NBA career leader in 3-pointers is expected to have an MRI on Thursday after leaving during the third quarter of Golden State's 125-119 loss at Indiana. Curry was injured with about two minutes left in the third quarter as the Warriors tried to rally from a 20-point halftime deficit.
Donovan Mitchell said he was thankful, in a strange way, for the playoff loss to Dallas last season because it helped send him to Cleveland. Mitchell scored 34 points facing Luka Doncic and the Mavericks for the first time since his final game with Utah last April, and the Cavaliers rolled to a 105-90 victory Wednesday night. The Jazz lost to Dallas 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference, then Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders.