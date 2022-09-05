Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher questionable for South Carolina

Jalen Catalon is perhaps the best safety in the nation. Myles Slusher’s first half against Cincinnati suggested an All-SEC caliber season.

Then the two went down within minutes of each other in Saturday’s win over Cincinnati. Slusher was lost in the second quarter after appearing to make a tackle head-first. Catalon appeared to injure his upper body, perhaps a shoulder, an injury he suffered last year that forced him to miss the entire second half of the season.

Coach Sam Pittman didn’t update the condition of either defensive back during his press conference Monday. When the depth chart was released, they were still listed as starters.

“We don’t have an update on Catalon or Slusher. We don’t know what we’re dealing with there,” Pittman said.

Creating a ruse is en vogue in college football. It’s hard to imagine the injuries are unclear, though it is easy to imagine either player’s status being unclear for Saturday. But it behooves Pittman, and other coaches, to stay mum. The only people it satisfies are fans.

If the two can’t go, expect Jayden Johnson to get dozens of extra reps. He can play both the nickel and safety. Latavious Brini is the likely replacement off the bat for Catalon in the back, though.

