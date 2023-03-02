Jalen Carter’s racing incident, reviewing Alabama’s athletic department & the Big 12 basketball tournament menu

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger react to the two biggest stories coming out of the college athletics this week: Georgia’s star defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s reckless driving charges & the continuing saga of Alabama basketball’s Brandon Miller.

Ross, who was down in Tuscaloosa this week, kicks things off with an update on how Alabama’s administration is handling the Brandon Miller situation. Ross explains how the staff for the Crimson Tide was feverishly trying to cover all their bases before Alabama faced Auburn in a massive game conference game.

In breaking football news, Georgia Bulldogs standout & projected top NFL draft pick Jalen Carter had an arrest warrant out for reckless driving and racing in Athens, GA. Carter was allegedly found to be racing two members of the Georgia football program before they died in a car accident on January 15th. Jalen Carter has been released on bond, but the crew speculates as to how this will impact his draft stock and the Georgia football program as a whole.

Lastly, the Big 12 announced that for their upcoming basketball tournament in Kansas City, the venue will be serving university-themed meals that correspond to the participating schools. The meals range from odd integrations of team colors to excessive uses of bacon and a fitting submission from Baylor University.

2:00 The current state of Alabama athletics

24:55 Jalen Carter had an arrest warrant put out for racing and reckless driving

45:25 The Big-12 basketball tournament will have school specific food items for sale

