Jalen Carter will visit Lions on Monday

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter‘s decision to attend the draft, along with his refusal to visit any team selecting lower than 10th, seems an indication he has gotten assurance he will go in the top 10.

He has or will visit five of the teams with top-10 picks.

Carter will be in Detroit on Monday, visiting the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He already has visited the Seahawks (fifth pick), Raiders (7), Bears (9) and Eagles (10). The Lions draft sixth.

Carter pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection to a car crash that killed his Georgia teammate, Devin Willock, and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy earlier this year.

In three seasons, Carter made 83 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

