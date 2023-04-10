Jalen Carter slated to visit Raiders, Seahawks

Word has been that former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will limit his pre-draft visits to teams selecting in the Top 10 and he is set to see a couple of those teams in the near future.

In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that Carter will visit with the Raiders and Seahawks in the coming days. Carter has already met with the Bears and Eagles.

There was a report late last month that the Raiders, who pick seventh, would not consider Carter because of the criminal charges he faced in connection with a car crash that killed a former Georgia teammate and a member of the school’s football staff. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels denied that was the case, however, and the meeting suggests that the Raiders are still open to all possibilities.

The Seahawks have the fifth and 20th picks in the first round this year.

