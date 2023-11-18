Jalen Carter says questions about stealing items at Target were "a misunderstanding"

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter and a companion were questioned about trying to take items from a Target store without paying for them, in what Carter called "a misunderstanding."

Carter was not arrested and no police report was filed.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Carter and a woman with him were addressed by a Target employee and by the police when the woman put items in a bag without paying for them and Carter picked up the bags.

“It was probably just a misunderstanding,” Carter said. “I don’t really know too much about it.”

Carter is a defensive rookie of the year candidate and was viewed as perhaps the most talented player in this year's draft, but he fell to the Eagles with the ninth overall pick in part because of off-field concerns, including pleading no contest to reckless driving and racing charges in March after a crash that killed a Georgia football player and staffer.